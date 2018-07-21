National Library of Iran among winners of 2018 IFLA Green Library Award

Established in 2016 by IFLA’s Environmental Sustainability and Libraries Special Interest Group (ENSULIB), the event has two objectives: to reward the best Green Library submission that communicates the library’s commitment to environmental sustainability; and to create awareness of libraries’ social responsibility and leadership in environmental education.

Out of 32 submissions sent to the event, China’s Foshan Library was announced as the winner while organizers recognized five other libraries as runners-up; namely, the National Library and Archives of Iran, Hungary’s Jozsef Attila County and City Library, Romania’s Biblioteca Comunala Sirna, Croatia’s National and University Library, Kenya’s USIU-Africa Library.

According to IFLA website, the National Library and Archives of Iran, Tehran, have created something new and useful for every library; a checklist to evaluate a green library. Evaluating is important when planning and developing services and functions. It is interesting since the project is working on general guidelines more than on a single building. There are indicators so the study clarifies the existing situation, highlights success but also the needs. This could serve libraries as a roadmap towards becoming a green library.

