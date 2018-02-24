IFLA president arrives in Tehran to mark NLI’s 80th anniversary

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Gloria Pérez-Salmerón of International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions arrived in Tehran to mark the 80th anniversary of the opening of the National Library of Iran.

The President of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Gloria Pérez-Salmerón arrived in Tehran on Saturday to attend the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the opening of the National Library of Iran.

She is the special guest of honor attending the celebration scheduled to be held on Monday in Tehran. Also some senior Iranian officials and foreign ambassadors are also slated to take part at the event.

She has been officially invited by the National Library and Archives Organization of Iran and this is the first time that an official of IFLA at this level is visiting Iranian national library.

Ms. Pérez-Salmerón is slated to sit some specialized meeting on the field of Library and information science and also sign some memorandum of understanding with Iranian official. Some official visits to a host of Iranian archive and library centers have been also arranged to happen during the time of her stay in Iran.

NLAI is an educational, research, and service institution whose statute has been ratified by Iranian Parliament. At the highest level, it is chaired by the President of the nation.

The National Library of Iran was established in 1937. In 1979, the Tehran Book Processing Center (TEBROC), and in 1999, the Islamic Revolution Cultural Documentation Organization (IRCDO) were merged into the National Library. Thus, National Library and Documentation Organization was created. Finally, in 2002 the latter was joined by the National Iranian Archives to make NLAI.

Currently, the Organization functions in two independent buildings. One is the new building of the National Library of Iran (NLI) and the other is the building of the National Archives of Iran (NAI).

