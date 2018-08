The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a decree on Sunday appointing Mohammad Ghomi as the new head of the Islamic development organization.

Earlier on July 22, it was announced that Hojatoleslam Seyed Mahdi Khamoushi, who headed the organization for 17 years, will soon leave his post to replace Hojatoleslam Ali Mohammadi-Sirat as the head of the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization.

