New Iranian cinema indebted to children cinema

Addressing a local gathering attended by several officials of the festival in central Province of Isfahan, Ahad Mikaeilzadeh said several great Iranian filmmakers, including internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, have produced films in the field of children cinema.

Referring to the attendance of several managers with media backgrounds in the festival, he added that the move indicates that the Iranian media has put its spotlight on covering this prestigious international cinematic event.

Mikaeilzadeh said that paying due attention to both the quality and quantity of the festival is one of the strength points of this event.

He added that several filmmakers for young audience are active in the competitive and non-competitive sections of the festival, stressing that the Film Making Olympiad would also be held at the festival in collaboration with the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS).

Commenting on the status of children cinema in the country, he said that last year several children’s movies were displayed nationwide to the public and 17 children films were distributed in the market.

He added that the festival is also seeking to draw attention to the children and youth cinema, adding that this procedures is time-consuming.

According to him, 31 Iranian provinces would screen some important Iranian and foreign films vying in the festival, urging the media to put their spotlight on children cinema.

Mikaeilzadeh reiterated that several workshops would also be held on the sidelines of the festival.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30 to September 5 in Isfahan Province.

MS/PR