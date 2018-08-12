  1. Culture
12 August 2018 - 13:07

Iran's intl. children filmfest. to honor Zaven Ghokasian

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth plans to honor late Iranian-Armenian Director Zaven Ghokasian with a special prize for the first time in the history of the event, an official said on Saturday.

According to the festival news headquarters in central province of Isfahan, the Executive Director of festival Mohammad Eidi said the move aims to honor the internationally acclaimed Iranian-Armenian movie director.

He said the prize has also been ratified in the festival's regulations, adding that the award would be presented to the top works being examined by 15 artists and practitioners of cinema in Isfahan province.

Born in Isfahan in 1950, Ghokasian was graduated from the University of Isfahan in chemistry. His mother's passion led him to become interested in cinema.

He was part of the jury in a number of film festivals in Iran, Austria and Armenia.

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30 to September 5 in Isfahan Province.

