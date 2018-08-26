Iran's children filmfest. to screen classic Japanese animations

Animated features 'Spirited Away' (2001) and 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004) will hit the silver screen in non-competition section of the festival.



Miyazaki is one of Japan's greatest animation directors. The entertaining plots, compelling characters, and breathtaking animation in his films have earned him international renown from critics as well as public recognition within Japan. The Walt Disney Company's commitment to introduce the films to the rest of the world has let more people appreciate the high-quality works he has given the movie-going public.

Miyazaki is a producer, screenwriter, animator, author, and manga artist. Through a career that has spanned five decades, Miyazaki has attained international acclaim as a masterful storyteller and as a maker of anime feature films and, along with Isao Takahata, co-founded Studio Ghibli, a film and animation studio. Miyazaki has been described as combining elements of Walt Disney, Steven Spielberg and Orson Welles.

In 2002, American film critic Roger Ebert suggested that Miyazaki may be the best animation filmmaker in history, praising the depth and artistry of his films.

In November 2014, Miyazaki was awarded an Honorary Academy Award for his impact on animation and cinema. He is the second Japanese filmmaker to win this award, after Akira Kurosawa in 1990.

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

MS/PR