Iran children, youth film festival names intl. short fiction lineup

The 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth has announced the names of short fiction films and animations competing in the international section of the event.

According to the Secretariat of the event, 14 short movies from over 10 countries are scheduled to compete in this section.

The lineup of movies to take part in this section of the festival are as follows:

Short Fiction Films:

-"Foot Steps" from Canada

"- Just Go" from Lithonia

-"Fish" from Spain

-"The Man who built dragons" from Spain

-"Bui" from Iceland

- "Litterbugs" from UK

- "Splinter" from Turkey

Short Fiction Animations:

- "New Toy" from Brazil

- "The King of the market" from Switzerland

- "Corky" from Poland

- "My Second Eye" Palestine-Jordan-Germany joint production

- "City of Memories" from Denmark

- "Arian’s Sky" from Canada- "Dark Dark Woods" from France.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

YNG/PR