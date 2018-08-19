Free access to information to eradicate corruptions significantly

He made the above remark in his visit to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and said, “Law of Free Accessing to Information was approved in 2009 and the government was obliged to approve its relevant regulations in every three months.”

All regulations related to this law were approved in 11th and 12th governments, so that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has set certain date for implementation of this comprehensive law, he maintained.

According to a report released in this respect, significant number of government organizations and departments logged themselves to Free Accessing to Information System, Jahangiri opined.

He called on senior officials at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to take effective steps in the field of obliging other organizations that failed to connect themselves in this comprehensive system.

Getting free access to information is obligatory which is the major concern of people, he said, adding, “if people have the free access to the information, many of concerns about corruptions, etc. will certainly be removed.”

Getting free access to information and implementation of pertinent law is one of the priorities of the 12th government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’, he emphasized.

If implementation of this comprehensive law is requested by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, it will be put atop agenda of the government, Jahangiri concluded.

MA/IRN83005374