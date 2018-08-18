Jahangiri felicitates Indonesian counterpart on Independence Day

In his message, Iranian Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri congratulated his Indonesian counterpart Jusuf Kalla as well as the Indonesian nation as they celebrated the 73rd anniversary of their independence on August 17.

In his message, Jahangiri voiced satisfaction with the increasing level of relations Tehran and Jakarta, and expressed hope to see further development of cooperation in all economic, political and cultural fields through the constant efforts of both countries’ authorities and with the help of many capacities and potentials existing in the two countries.

Indonesia commemorates its National Day on 17th of August, which marks the country’s independence from the Netherlands in 1945.

