Iran’s national flag hoisted in 2018 Asian Games Village

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Athletic Village of the 2018 Asian Games at 9 a.m. local time in the presence of senior sports officials of the host country and a number of athletes and sportspersons of the federations attending the Village.

The 2018 Asian Games will officially kick off on August 18 and last till September 2.

Iran’s chef de mission Nasrollah Sajjadi also attended the ceremony.

A total of 387 athletes, including 280 and 98 men and women athletes respectively, will represent Iran in 42 sports in the 2018 Asian Games.

MA/IRN83002867