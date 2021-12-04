Iranian Taractor Sazi FC's goalkeeper voted best of Asia

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last week asked the fans to pick the best goalkeeper at the end of the 2021 AFC Champions League on its website.

The results of the voting were announced on Saturday and the 28-year-old goalkeeper of Iranian football club Tractor Sazi FC Mohammad Reza Akhbari with a clear lead over the other contenders won the majority of the votes.

The goalkeeper of the Tractor's team stood at the top after winning 54.91% of the votes.

The following is an image of the results of the voting:

