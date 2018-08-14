Assyrian churches in Tehran issue statement, condemning US 'crocodile tears'

The Statement of Assyrian churches in Tehran begins with reciting a verse from the holy bible calling on the US officials not to judge the situation of the minorities in Iran without knowing.

The Assyrian churches condemn the recent interfering statements by the US officials via official channels or social networking websites claiming that religious Iranian minorities’ rights are violated in Iran, describing their statements as ‘crocodile tears’.

The Assyrians say religious minorities are represented in the Iranian Parliament and their differences and rights are stipulated in the country’s laws, according to the statement.

It also says that the Assyrians are free to hold and attend their own religious ceremonies and they have been allocated a special share of the national budget by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to condemning the US officials’ interference in Iran’s internal affairs, the Assyrian churches in Tehran further advise them to do something in stopping bloodshed in Yemen and Syria and condemn the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia’s sinister actions.

At the end, the statement calls on the world leaders to promote peace in different corners of the world.

