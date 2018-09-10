Iraqi Armenians, Assyrians grateful to Gen. Soleimani: Iranian Jewish MP

Siamak Moreh Sedgh, the Iranian MP representing the Persian Jews in Parliament, said that Iraqi and Syrian Armenians and Assyrians are grateful to IRCG and specially Major General Ghasem Soleimani, the Commander of IRGC Quds Force, for saving the religious minorities of Iraq from ISIL attacks.

Touching upon his visit to Brussels where he met with European Parliament’s officials, while accompanying a parliamentary delegation, the Jewish lawmaker asserted that the Iranian legislators have urged the European side to act responsibly about the commitments of Europe as one of the sides of the JCPOA.

“Excuses such as commercial companies in European are privatly owned and act based on their own interests are not acceptable by the Iranian nation and there is no justification for them,” he highlighted.

“We reminded the European officials in our meetings with them that in JCPOA negotiations Iran talked with European politicians and not merchants and traders,” he said. “They are now responsible to create the proper conditions so that Iran would benefit from its natural rights stipulated in the JCPOA.”

“Touching on regional issues we highlighted the positive role of Iran in fighting against terrorism and underlined that Iran’s presence in the region is aimed at defending the people of the region. The best example of Iran’s contribution to this issue is how Iran defended religious minorities, especially Iraqi Armenians and Assyrians, against ISIL terrorists,” he added.

