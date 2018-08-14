Assyrian MP rejects Trump’s advocacy for minorities

The Member of Parliament who represents the Assyrian and Chaldean communities in the Iranian Parliament asserted that the Assyrian community in Iran does not need “US godfathership” and is itself in peace and tranquility in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian MP Yunaten Bet Kelia made the remark in a statement he issued on Tuesday, declining the US help for help to Iranian minorities and asserting that it is a publicity stunt.

The legislator who also acts as the secretary general of the Assyrian World Alliance condemned the crimes against Muslims and other religious minorities in across the world and

"It is better for the politicians of Trump’s America to first find solutions for what they have done and think about their and their petit allies’ actions in the world against religious minorities, and then extend sympathies for others,” reads part of his statement, condemning US support for Saudi crimes against civilian Yemenis and the crimes committed against minorities in Syria by terrorists who were backed by KSA and US.

Assyrians, a Christian minority group in Iran, have their own MP representing the community in the Iranian parliament.

