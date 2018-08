In a Tuesday statement, Ghasemi offered condolences to the Italian government and people as well as the survivors of the tragedy.

On Tuesday, a bridge in Italy’s Genoa collapsed. Dozens of vehicles and tons of concrete plunged into streets below, killing 26 people. Emanuele Gissi, an engineer with the country's fire service, said that several people remain missing and the search-and-rescue mission is expected to last for days, CNN reported.

MAH/PR