ICJ warns US of any new move against Iran

On July 17 Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reinstating its unilateral, saying that the US pullout violates a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

According to the official website of the Iranian government, dolat.ir, Mohsen Mohebi, head of the Presidential International Legal Center said that the ICJ President has sent a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on the US “to not take any new actions in order to change the situation.”

“Given the importance and urgency of the case in accordance with article 74 (4) of the Rules of the International Court of Justice, ICJ President sent a letter to the US Secretary of State to warn against any new action in this regard,” Mohebi said, adding the ICJ president also “draws the White House officials' attention to the need for acting in a way that does not neutralize the ICJ future verdicts on August 27 in dealing with the dispute (reinstating the sanctions).”

Experts believe that the ICJ president's order can act like provisional orders banning any seize of the properties in financial cases, indicating the sensitivity and importance of the Iran's lawsuit for the International Court of Justice.

The Iranian official further said that the Iranian government has asked the ICJ for urgent action against unlawful return of US sanctions, especially in the areas of health, medicine as well as air safety, and to order the United States to provisionally lift the sanctions and stop reinstating anymore sanctions while the trial is going on.

