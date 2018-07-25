Iran sympathizes with Greece over deadly wildfires

In a Tuesday statement, Ghasemi also expressed sympathy with the nation and government of Greece and the bereaved families of the heart-breaking incident’s victims.

Devastating wildfire is sweeping through pine forests and seaside towns on either sides of Greek capital Athens and surrounding regions. The death toll has raised to 74 and the Greek government has declared three days of mourning. Many lost their lives by smoke or fire, and some drowned in the sea while trying to flee, 187 people were hospitalized including 20 children. Ten people remained in serious condition, the government said Tuesday night, NewYork Times reported.

MAH/PR