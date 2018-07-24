Iran, China sign contract to build solar farm in Qom

During a ceremony in the investment committee of Qom province, a contract was signed by Seyed Mehdi Sadeghi, the Governor General of the province, and a Chinese company on Tuesday.

According to the new contract, the Chinese company will build a 30 Megawatt solar power plant in Iranian province of Qom.

“Attracting popular capital in economic projects is the only way to save the nation’s economy,” said the governor general of the province at the signing ceremony, underlining that attracting private sector investment is one of the priorities of national economy.

“Officials should ensure private sector investors that they will benefit from joining economic projects and the authorities of the country should win the investor’s trust,” he maintained.

Based on the newly signed contract, the new solar farm will get operational in a 6 month period in an area located on the Pardisan-Kahak road.

