Cultural heritage of Semnan to be introduced to Chinese tourists

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Chinese cultural attache visited the Semnan province and promised to introduce the cultural heritage of the Iranian central province to the Chinese tourists.

The Chinese cultural attache in the embassy in Tehran met with the head of the Cultural Heritage Organization of Semnan province this morning, during which he said that Semnan enjoys a lot of cultural and tourist attractions that need to be introduced to the Chinese tourists.

She added that introducing the cultural heritage of Semnan to Chinese tourists can be effective in transforming tourism relations between the two countries.

Pointing out that Chinese tourists are very interested in visiting Iran, she added that introducing the province of Semnan to Chinese tourists can lead to cultural development of the two countries and, on the other hand, paves the way for attracting more tourists.

The Director General of the Cultural Heritage Organization of Semnan province Mohammad Jahanshahi, for his part, said that his province will host the ‘Silk Road first international nomadic festival’ in Mahdishahr.

Jahanshahi described the Silk Road as an old trade route from the West to the East of the world, part of which was located in Iran, adding the presence of various countries and foreign officials at the festival can help develop cultural tourism between Iran and other countries.

He further said the cooperation and exchange of knowledge between the two countries museums, advertising and introducing Semnan tourist attractions can grab Chinese investors’ attention and can, in turn, enhance bilateral tourism relations between Iran and China.

He further noted that there are 30 Caravanserai in Semnan Province on the sides of the Silk Road, adding that those historical sites can be revived through private sector investment in the upcoming festival.

