China, Belgium, US to invest millions of dollar in Fars prov.

In this regard, projects have been proposed to foreign investors, he maintained.

He went on to say that five foreign investment projects have been approved by the provincial Board to Support Foreign Investment, adding, “with the coordination made in this regard, foreign investors from China, Belgium and the United States will invest in development of provincial projects.”

Three projects have been presented to Chinese investors in the field of generating solar energy while one petrochemicals processing project has been submitted to Belgian investors, he said, adding, “one project has been delegated to the Iranian-American investors in the healthcare and treatment sector.”

All the aforementioned projects will be launched in cooperation with foreign investors within the framework of joint venture (JV) contract, Daei reiterated.

Accordingly, Chinese side will invest $8.5 million in Pasargad 10-MW solar power plant, $9.7 million in Larestan 10-MW solar power plant, and $500,000 in Adabeh for producing granule and recyclables from polyethylene and polypropylene, he added.

Belgian investors will also invest $7.2 billion in a 5-MW solar power plant in Qir and Karzin, Fars province, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general pointed to the salient advantage of investment in the field of supplying solar energy in Fars province and added, “the guaranteed rate for purchasing electricity from solar power plants is estimated at between 7,000 and 8,000 rials with the production capacity of less than 100 KW.

A number of five solar systems were put into operation in Shiraz Special Economic Zone in cooperation with Cypriot investor as joint venture, he concluded.

MA/IRN83059436