Maintaining Iran’s territorial integrity, Army's main mission: Sayyari

“We need to be so powerful that the enemy would not even think of attacking Iran,” he said, adding, “and the enemy should know that if carries out such a stupid act, it will face our crushing response.”

He made the Tuesday remarks in graduation ceremony of Iranian Army students in Tehran.

Touching upon the Army’s high-tech weapons and ammunition, the commander highlighted that “if we are not equipped with latest science and technology, we can neither manufacture nor use these weapons.”

Army’s current capabilities for providing its required equipment cannot be compared to that of the beginning of Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense years, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his rremarks, he told students that their main graduation ceremony will be held in Northern city of Nowshahr with Islamic Revolution Leader in attendance.

