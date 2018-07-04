Netanyahu implores Europe to cut ties with Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on European leaders Tuesday evening "to stop funding Iran, as P4 states recently invited the Iranian president to meet in Europe to discuss ways to bypass US sanctions that are set to be reposed following Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal."

“Remember that Iran nuclear deal? Remember that? President Trump decided to leave this bad deal and he did the greatest thing for the security of the world and for the security of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

“Now, you should know that this is not yet universally accepted and I can tell you that this week there’s going to be a meeting in Europe … by the P4 without the United States. They're going to discuss how to go around the decision that President Trump and the United States made to leave this bad deal which is funding Iran’s terrorism and its aggression with billions of dollars,” continued the Israeli premier.

"It was extraordinary that the P4 had invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to attend the meeting while the country recently dispatched a terrorist cell to carry out a major terrorist action in France," he claimed.

