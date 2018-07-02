Talks underway with private sector to finance eight freeway projects

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi made the above remark during his meeting with the CEOs of financing companies with regard to the cooperation of private sector in construction of freeway projects and said, “according to the agreement of State Plan and Budget Organization, a part of financial resources, required for the construction operation of semi-finished freeway projects in the country, is provided by domestic investors within the framework of executive bylaw of single article of the law amended in Article 56 of the relevant law.”

He pointed to studying various financing models for transport infrastructural projects as the main reason behind holding expert-level meeting and added, “finding the most reliable method for participation of investors to ensure rate of return and original profit is of paramount importance to us.”

He ensured all of investors willing to finance these freeway projects that rate of return of all these projects, as introduced by the government, will be guaranteed by the Plan and Budget Organization.

He lashed out at the meager development credits allocated for the construction and development of transport network of the country and said, “annually, 50,000 billion rials worth of fund is spent for the development of rail transport network system out of publication of participation bonds and cash credits.”

He pointed to the reduced road accidents, increasing safety and security of roads and saving time as salient advantages of development of transport network system in the country and added, “generation of employment is one of the other salient advantages behind construction operation of transport projects.”

He put the current number of manpower working on the development projects in the country at more than 90,000.

