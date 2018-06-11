‘The Elephant King’ to screen at Intl. Annecy filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian animated movie ‘The Elephant King’ directed by Hadi Mohammadian will attend in the market screening sector of Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The festival kicks off today in Annecy, France and will be closed by June 16.

The Iranian animation will be screened on Tuesday in cinema Pathé at 10 am local time.

‘The Elephant King’ has been “warmly welcomed” by different distribution companies, said Hamed Jafari, the producer of the animation.

The animation has been screened in Lebanon’s cinemas selling some $500,000, he said, adding that there are plans for its screening in Iraq and Jordon.

‘The Elaphant King’ is about the head of an elephant herd in an African in jungle who has a child that everyone expects to be deputy head of the herd, but contrary to everyone's expectations Shadfyl is very clumsy and his big body always causes him problems.

