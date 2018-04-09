FIFF36 reveals 'The 7th Hour' lineup

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The 2018 Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF36) has announced the names of films competing in the 'The 7th Hour' section, designed for younger audience.

Students and kids aged pre-K through middle school (the target demographic for the Festival), can watch 11 Iranian and foreign movies during the program, which has been added to the main sections of the annual event. The program will run in collaboration with Isfahan International Film Festival for Children & Youth, the Ministry of Education and Tehran Municipality on April 17-25.

The feature-length program provides a range of national and international films. It is dedicated to children and their families, but fans can also attend its special screenings. Each day, the visitors can attend the screenings in several venues across the capital.

The lineup:

El Clasico by Halkawt Mustafa (Iraq, Norway)

The Little Prince by Mark Osborne (France, Canada)

The little mountain boy by Xavier Koller (Swiss, German)

Lion by Garth Davis (Australia)

150 Milligrams by Emmanuelle Bercot (France)

Hello by Mohammad Reza Haj Gholami (Iran)

Alphabet by Kianoush Abedi (Iran)

Crow’s Nest by Reyhaneh Kavosh (Iran)

Empty View by Ali Zare Ghanatnowi (Iran)

Moon said: Blop Blop help by Reyhaneh Kavosh (Iran)

The Elephant King by Hadi Mohammadian (Iran)

For more information regarding the lineup in the 'The 7th Hour' section, check here.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 19-27.

