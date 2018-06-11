Popular committees thwart terrorist attack on al-Fu'ah,Kefriya

IDLIB, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The Popular Committees, in cooperation with the locals, thwarted an attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups on Sunday at dawn on terrorist-besieged towns of al-Fu'ah and Kefriya in Idleb northern countryside.

Local sources told SANA that the popular committees engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists who attempted to infiltrate from directions of the villages of Binnesh, Ram Hamdan and al-Sawaghiyeh on the outskirt of the towns of al-Fu'ah and Kefriya.

The sources added that the infiltration attempt was thwarted; a number of terrorists were killed or injured and their weapons and equipment were destroyed, while the rest of terrorists fled away towards the area from which they launched their attack.

SANA/MNA