5 medical cases evacuated from Al-Fu'ah, Kafriya with their families

IDLIB, Feb. 21 (MNA) – 5 critical medical cases along with 11 of their families’ members from the locals of the terrorist-besieged towns of Al-Fu'ah and Kafriya arrived in Hama on Tuesday as they were evacuated under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).