Iranian companies showcase innovations at Caspian Transportation Expo.

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Two Iranian companies are staging their innovations and latest achievements at the17th International Caspian Transport Exhibition underway in Baku.

Two Iranian companies are attending the 17th edition of TRANSCASPIAN / TRANSLOGISTICA, the17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition in Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

The three day international event, which hosts 85 companies from 15 countries, inaugurated on Monday at Baku Expo Centre and will come to an end on Wednesday.

Companies from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Lithuania, Russia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Greece, and some other countries are showcasing their latest achievements in the areas of cargo transportation, rail equipment, ship making, and ship repairs at the fair.

The event has gathered state transport structures and commercial companies that operate in railway sector, marine industry, aviation, commercial transport and transportation & logistics services. The exhibition is organized by Iteca Caspian and its British partner ITE Group.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzadeh and the Regional Director of the ITE Group Edward Strachan. Mr. Guluzadeh highlighted recent achievements of Azerbaijan in all areas of the transport sector, including aviation, railway and maritime industries and noted that the exhibition serves as a platform for the establishment of business relations, while creating ample opportunities for conducting dialogues, exchanging experiences and signing contracts between the participants. Mr. Guluzade thanked the organizers of the exhibition and wished the participants successful work and new contracts.

