Iran Air to receive 11 new planes by year-end

“We expect to receive 8 new ATR 72-600 turboprops and 3 new Airbus passenger planes by the end of 2018,” said Iran Air (HOMA) CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi on Tuesday.

The Iranian aviation figure made the remarks in Australian city of Sydney where the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is holding the 74th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit.

Her remarks came after questions posed about the fate of Iran’s purchased planes in the wake of the US unilateral pullout from the nuclear accord of July 14, 2015.

After US president Donald Trump announced on May 6 that US will leave the nuclear agreement dubbed the JCPOA, US Treasury reinstated sanctions against Iranian aviation companies like Iran Air, Mahan, and Meraj.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development for International Affairs Asghar Fakhriyeh Kashan had earlier told the media that the airplane manufacturers will deliver the purchased planes prior to reinstatement of US sanctions in August 2018.

