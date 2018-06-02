Israel won’t be allowed to toy with Iran’s security

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Fri. that Israel will not be allowed to ‘toy with’ the security of Iran and the Middle East region.

“The illegitimate regime of Israel will not be allowed to establish its security in the Middle East and toy with the security of Iran and the region,” wrote Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Friday.

He went on stress Iran’s strong support for its allies and the Resistance movements in the region.

“Time is not in Tel Aviv’s favor,” Amir-Abdollahian maintained.

“Jerusalem al-Quds is Muslims’ Qibla (direction of prayer), not the playground for the child-killing, terrorist Zionists,” he added.

