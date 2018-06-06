Iran, Bulgaria sign MoU on exchange of specialized workforce

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iran and Bulgaria labour ministers have signed a memorandum of understanding in various fields, including transfer of specialized and skilled Iranian workforce to eastern European country.

Iran’s Labor Minister Ali Rabiei, who has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the International Labor Organization-ILO's 11th Summit, has so far met with his Kazakh and African counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.

In the meeting with Bulgaria’s labor minister, Rabiei signed a memorandum in the field of transfer of technical knowledge, and cooperation in the welfare field.

The Bulgarian Minister of Labor called on the Iranian side to transfer Iranian government’s experience in the field of insurance and social assurance to his country.

The transfer of Iranian experience to Bulgaria in the area of drafting a bill to protect people with disabilities was another aspect of the talks between the ministers of the two countries.

The Iranian labor minister will Geneva for Tehran tomorrow after attending the International Labor Conference and meeting with some ministers and senior representatives of the ILO members.

