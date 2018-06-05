29th demise anniv. of Imam Khomeini (RA) observed in Khomein

KHOMEIN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – The 29th death anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) was held on Monday at his birthplace in Khomein in Markazi Province.

                                  

2018-06-05 19:00

Related News

Tags