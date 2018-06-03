Archbishop: Imam Khomeini always stressed freedom of religious minorities

He made the remarks at the ritual ceremony in Saint Sarkis Cathedral on Sunday.
Offering condolence over death anniversary of founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on June 4, Archbishop noted that in Imam Khomeini's beliefs, minorities enjoy the same rights and freedoms as the rest of individuals in country.
Imam Khomeini was full of faith in God and this faith led to overthrowing of the imperial regime, he added.
Followers of divine religions enjoy freedoms enshrined in the country’s constitution, he highlighted.
MAH/IRN82933868
Comment