Archbishop: Imam Khomeini always stressed freedom of religious minorities

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The stance of Imam Khomeini towards establishing friendship between Islamic constitution and religious minorities have been successful and he always highlighted the freedom of these minorities, said Sebuh Sarkisian, the archbishop of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran.

He made the remarks at the ritual ceremony in Saint Sarkis Cathedral on Sunday.

Offering condolence over death anniversary of founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on June 4, Archbishop noted that in Imam Khomeini's beliefs, minorities enjoy the same rights and freedoms as the rest of individuals in country.

Imam Khomeini was full of faith in God and this faith led to overthrowing of the imperial regime, he added.

Followers of divine religions enjoy freedoms enshrined in the country’s constitution, he highlighted.

