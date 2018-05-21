Iran to establish nano export base in Indonesia

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iran is planning to establish an export base in Indonesia for its domestically-manufactured nano products, director of INIC working group for international affairs said Monday.

Ali Beitollahi, Director of the Working Group for International Affairs at Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), told Mehr News correspondent on Monday that INIC is working toward boosting 10 domestic nano markets to have a two per cent share in the global market.

“Recently, we have begun our cooperation with Indonesia,” he said. “We are planning to establish an export base there that will allow us to export our high-tech products.”

So far, we have exported our nano products to over 45 countries across the world, he said, adding that China is among those targeted countries.

“It is necessary to increase the volume of exports in order to reach bigger markets,” he said. “To realize this objective, we need to expand cooperation with all interested countries.”

He added that Asian countries are high on the list of Iran’s targeted countries for nano cooperation.

“Our vision is to make nanotechnology a part of the country’s economy,” he said.

MS/4301603