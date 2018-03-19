Iran, China to hold joint symposium on nanomedicine

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iran will be organizing a joint symposium on nanomedicine and biotechnology together with China at Sahand University of Technology in Tabriz.

The symposium is scheduled for 16-19 April 2018 at Sahand University of Technology in Tabriz. A number of top researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences will take part in the event.

During the symposium, the prominent researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences will deliver lectures on a variety of topics, including applied nanoparticles for tumor imaging, advanced imaging of fluorescence in the body, hydrogels for wound or injury treatment, biotechnological application of nanoparticles, and accurate nanomedicine design for tumor control.

