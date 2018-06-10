Jaberi Ansari, de Mistura discuss Syrian Constitution Committee in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's top negotiator at Syria talks in Astana received the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Tehran on Sun. to exchange views on opening the Syrian Constitution Committee.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura met on Sunday in Tehran and exchanged views on the opening of the Syrian Constitution Committee.

The two sides met after de Mistura’s arrival in Tehran at the venue of the central headquarter of the Iranian foreign ministry.

They discussed practical proposals, suggestions and plans to open the Syrian Constitution Committee.

“Special Envoy de Mistura just concluded substantive consultations on the Syrian political process in Tehran with senior Iranian officials,” reads the note to media published on the official website of the UN. “The Special Envoy is continuing regional consultations in the coming days.”

The main focus was on the Syrian Constitution Committee to be held on June 18, and 19, 2018, in Geneva between the representatives of the three guarantor states and the UN special envoy.

