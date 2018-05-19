Iran exports $300M worth of dates

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The chairman of National Association of Iranian Dates has put the value of Iran’s exported dates at $ 300 million.

Mohsen Rashid Farrokhi said on Saturday that Iranian farmers produce different kinds of dates, adding that the main part of Iran's date production is used in food, and low quality ones are used for animal feed.

He said that last year, more than 260 thousand tons of dates, equivalent to 20% of the production, were exported to target countries.

Most of the date production was exported to countries such as Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, according to Farrokhi.

The chairman of National Association of Iranian Dates also said that more than 400,000 tons of dates are supplied to the stores across the country to meet the people demands during the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran is a leading producer of dates in the world with producing more than 1 million tons of the agricultural product each year.

