پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Tue 29 May 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
'Zulbia and Bamia', Persian dessert for Ramadan
AHVAZ, May 29 (MNA) – Zulbia and Bamia is one of the favorite deserts in Iran and many other Muslim countries and a delicious sweet that is used mostly during Ramadan meal times. It is made of starch, yogurt, flour, saffron, oil, and rose water.
By: Mahdi Pedramkhoo
2018-05-29 09:25
Related News
Sweet guests of Ramadan
Ramadan sweets
Tags
Muslim Culture
Persian Food
Ramadan
Zulbia and Bamia