'Zulbia and Bamia', Persian dessert for Ramadan

AHVAZ, May 29 (MNA) – Zulbia and Bamia is one of the favorite deserts in Iran and many other Muslim countries and a delicious sweet that is used mostly during Ramadan meal times. It is made of starch, yogurt, flour, saffron, oil, and rose water.

              

2018-05-29 09:25

