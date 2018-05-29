Enemies plot to harm Iran’s economy

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Enemies have aimed to harm Iran’s economy through damaging its currency reserves, said Iran’s First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

Making the remarks on a meeting with representatives of petrochemical companies, he added, “we need to get the currency from the sale of petrochemical products to the country's economy.”

“We are now in a new situation and the enemies are putting pressure on the country's economy, especially on the oil, gas and petrochemical industries,” he said, adding that it is expected that top executives of the country use the very point where the enemy tries to harm the country's economy as a tool for developing the country.

The petrochemical industry has always played an important role in the country's economy, exports and job creation, he highlighted.

