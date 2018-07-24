Export of iron ore tops $5bn in five years

Statistics show that over $1.1 billion worth of iron ore has been exported from the country annually on average.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), it shows that $1,072,000,000 worth of iron ore was exported in the country in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018), showing more than 31.1 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

Another statistic shows that $1.115 billion and $522 million worth of iron ore were exported from the country in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

IRICA put the export value of iron ore in 2013 at more than $1.547 billion, showing a significant 69 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

Statistics show that Australia accounted for 52 percent share in the world in terms of iron ore export in 2017, standing in the first place in the worldwide.

Brazil and South Africa stood at the 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively in this field.

About $1.4 billion worth of iron ore was exported from the country in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018), accounting for 1.5 percent share of total iron ore export.

People’s Republic of China is world’s leading buyer of iron ore that imported more than $1,043,000,000 worth of iron ore from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past year (ended March 20, 2018).

Statistics of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) shows that totally 34,476,146 tons of iron ore was produced by country’s eight major iron ore production units in the past year (ended March 20, 2018).

