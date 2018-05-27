South Pars reports 149% rise in gas condensate exports

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Exports of gas condensate to global markets from Iran’s Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ), the world’s largest gas field, rose 149 percent in May, despite US pullout from JCPOA, its head of customs said on Saturday.

Director General of the Zone's Customs Department Ahmad Pourheidar, describing the latest status of Iranian exports of ultra-light crude oil known as condensate, said “despite US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal in May, accompanied by pressure and threats to prevent its sale of Iranian oil and gas condensate, studies have suggested no change.”

The field exported about 1.6 million tons of non-oil products valued at $754 million, he said, pointing out 19 percent increase in the exports value.

Asalouyeh and South Pars have about 16 petrochemical complexes that produce more than 20 million tons of related products annually, with the majority being exported abroad.

