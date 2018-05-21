107th ILO conf. to kick off on May 28 in Geneva

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The 107th International Labor Organization (ILO) Conference will be held from May 28 to June 8 in Geneva, Switzerland, in the presence of representatives of member states.

Like previous years, Iranian delegation, headed by the Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei, will attend this edition of Conference.

With its 187 member states, including Iran, International Labor Organization will examine and review the most important problems facing the working community and impose international standards within the framework of rules and regulations.

The current year’s Conference of International Labor Organization (ILO) will be held with the motto of “Building Future and Merited Labor”, so that three agendas have been predefined in this edition of Conference as follows: effective developmental cooperation of International Labor Organization in support of objectives of sustainable development, violence and harassment against women and men in current working situation and social and trilateral dialogues according to the statement of International Labor Organization.

