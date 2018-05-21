Benefactors donate some $800k to free prisoners of unintentional crimes

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian benefactors donated nearly $800000 to release needy prisoners of unintentional crimes.

On the occasion of Golrizan ceremony, held every year in holy month of Ramadan nationwide, Iranian benefactors including officials and people have contributed some $800000 to free underprivileged prisoners who had committed unintentional crimes.

Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei donated about $95,000 to the event. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani contributed some $60,000 in this regard. Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi were among other prominent figures who participated in this ceremony.

Golrizan ceremony is being held in 377 cities of the country to aid needy prisoners by providing them with the blood money they owe to the victims of their offences.

