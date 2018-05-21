Tehran, Beirut eye strengthening academic ties

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian and Lebanese officials held a meeting in Beirut, discussing ways to boost bilateral cooperation on academic issues.

Mohsen Rahimi, the representative of Health Ministry in educational affairs, held a meeting with the Lebanese University president Fouad Ayoub with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad FathAli in attendance.

Given the great cultural interactions between the two countries, the Lebanese University is willing to expand its academic exchanges with Iranian universities, said Fouad Ayoub, adding that some 75,000 students are studying in 17 different colleges of the university.

Presenting a report on the educational status of universities and the number of medical students in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohsen Rahimi provided an explanation for the international programs of Iran’s medical universities.

Currently students from 40 different countries of the world are studying in Iran, he said, adding that considering the qualitative and quantitative potentials of Iranian universities, there is a complete readiness for academic communications at the highest levels with Lebanon.

MAH