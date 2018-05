TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iran's University of Zanjan and Spain's Universidad de Jaén (University of Jaén) signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in academic realm.

Exchanging of professors and students are among the main objectives of this MoU. The parties also highlighted the effect of bilateral cooperation on cultural and social growth of universities.

Located in southern Andalusia, University of Jaén provides 17,000 students with 40 various disciplines in both English and Spanish.

University of Zanjan is situated in northwestern Zanjan province is among the biggest universities of Iran with more than 10,000 student.

