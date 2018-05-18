Palestinian liberation ‘a divine tradition’

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that Palestinian liberation is a divine tradition.

Speaking in a glorious ceremony held in Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the presence of reciters, memorizers of Holy Quran and Quranic activists on the first day of Holy Month of Ramadan, the Leader pointed to the current issue of the Islamic world and said, “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is the capital of Palestine and relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Palestine will undoubtedly get rid of aggression of enemies.”

Affinity and intimacy to the Holy Book and practice of its commands is one of the essential needs of Islamic Ummah in the current situation, he said, adding, “current problems of the Islamic world including the deplorable and frustrated condition of Palestine and crimes of Zionist regime against Palestinians especially in recent days are the result of seclusion of the Islamic Ummah from the Holy Quran.”

He called on Islamic Ummah and heads of Islamic governments to adopt firm position against atrocities of Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians and said, “in the contemporary world of today, we are witnessing spread of war and discord among Muslims due to seclusion from the Holy Quran.”

In conclusion, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated, “US and its allies will inevitably doom to failure in this regard.”

MA/4299482