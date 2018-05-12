Foreign tourists hail high level of security in Iran

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Attending a fishing festival in the western city of Marivan in Kurdistan province, foreign tourists praised high level of security in Iran as well as people’s hospitality.

An international fishing festival in Marivan in Kurdistan province in the west of Iran attracted foreign tourists from 10 countries including Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Iraq, Colombia, Argentina, Austria, Germany and France, according to local media.

The tourists who were wearing Kurdish traditional clothes were interviewed by the media on the sidelines of the festival.

During the interview they praised high level of security in Iran as well as the hospitality of the people of Iran.

Anne who was wearing Kurdish women’s traditional clothes said that it was the first time that she was visiting Iran and everything looked new to her. She also said that she loved the clothes she was wearing.

The two other tourists Jessica and Tom were from New Zealand. Benjamin was from Argentina and Julia also came from Australia to Marivan.

When they were asked what they thought about Iran, they responded “Iran and Kurdistan are very beautiful. Marivan and Kurdistan have a very hospitable and kind people, which adds to its beauty.”

Tom, for his part, hailed Marivan’s beautiful nature and said that it was like New Zealand’s.

When they were asked how they reached to the decision to travel to Iran, Jessica replied "we had heard in the news that Iran was an insecure country, but the tourists who had visited Iran were denying the news, …, So, we did not listen to the rumors and decided to come to Iran.”

Julia went on to complete Jessica’s words, saying “I thought Iran would be good, but the fact is that Iran is very good.”

Anne said that she had decided to visit Iran after reading enough about it and was pleased with her decision.

Elsewhere Tom said that he felt safer in Iran and Kurdistan more than New Zealand's cities.

He went on to say that the only problem they had in Marivan was the large number of selfie photos they had to take with the local people while stressing “that showed people’s hospitality, of course.”

They said that when they go back to their countries, they will describe the beauty of Iran to their relatives and friends and encourage them to visit Iran.

