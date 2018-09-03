Foreign tourists to Iran rise by 38% in first 4 months: official

Last year (March 2017 – March 2018), some 5.1 million foreign tourists visited Iran, said Ali Asghar Mounesan, adding that Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq and Saudi Arabia had the most share in this regard.

Elsewhere he added that foreign tourists have bought handicrafts valuing at some $250 million in last year while some $330 million of handicrafts have been bought by Iranians in the same period.

Mounesan went on to say that more than 1,900 projects are being carried out in Iran’s tourism sector, valuing around $10 billion, and hoped that 1,250 projects would be inaugurated by the end of current administration’s term.

