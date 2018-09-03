  1. Culture
3 September 2018 - 11:47

Foreign tourists to Iran rise by 38% in first 4 months: official

Foreign tourists to Iran rise by 38% in first 4 months: official

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said Sunday that the number of foreign tourists to Iran has risen by 38 percent during the first four months of current [Iranian calendar] year 1397 (starting March 21), compared to the same period last year.

Last year (March 2017 – March 2018), some 5.1 million foreign tourists visited Iran, said Ali Asghar Mounesan, adding that Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq and Saudi Arabia had the most share in this regard.

Elsewhere he added that foreign tourists have bought handicrafts valuing at some $250 million in last year while some $330 million of handicrafts have been bought by Iranians in the same period.

Mounesan went on to say that more than 1,900 projects are being carried out in Iran’s tourism sector, valuing around $10 billion, and hoped that 1,250 projects would be inaugurated by the end of current administration’s term.

MAH/IRN83020484

News Code 137401

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News