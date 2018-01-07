Saudi jet fighter downed by Yemenis

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported that Yemenis had managed to shot down a fighter jet belonging to a Saudi-led military coalition over the Yemeni northern province of Saada on Sunday.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they shot down a fighter jet belonging to a Saudi-led military coalition over the Yemeni northern province of Saada on Sunday, Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported. Enditem

Yemeni air defense forces, according to what Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported, have intercepted and shot down a twin-engine and multirole Panavia Tornado combat aircraft belonging to the Saudi-led military alliance involved in the aerial bombardment campaign against Yemen.

A Yemeni military source told Iran’s Press TV, on condition of anonymity, that the fighter jet was targeted on Sunday evening as it was flying in the skies over Kitaf wa al-Boqe'e district in the country’s northwestern mountainous province of Sa’ada, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The source added that the aircraft was struck with a surface-to-air missile fired by Yemeni forces.

The jet had purportedly taken part in airstrikes against residential neighborhoods in Yemen. The development was also reflected on the official Twitter page of al-Masirah.

