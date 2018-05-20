Iranian Abadan refinery increases production capacity

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Abadan Refinery, Iran's biggest refinery, has increased its gasoline production capacity to 12 million liters per day.

According to Iran's Oil Ministry's official website 'SHANA,' the facility's CEO Esfandiar Daem-o-Zekr has said that the plant's petrol output was at 10 ml/d recently which has increased to 12 ml/d after launching 2 refining units at the facility.

The units were left hamstrung for four years due to technical malfunctions.

"We are optimistic that all the plant's petrol output will meet Euro-4 standards by the end of the current [calendar] year (ending on March 20, 2019)," Daem-o-Zekr said.

The official further said that worn-out units of the facility will be dedicated to the Oil Museum of Abadan, adding that the facility will operate as a modern refining unit in the future.

KI/PR